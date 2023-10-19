Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Shchuchyn District, Belarus

Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet
6
6 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Tapiliski, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Tapiliski, Belarus
Area 1 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Capital structure for sale in the area of the village of Topilishki. The total area of the b…
€57,886
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Tapiliski, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Tapiliski, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Floor 1/1
Capital structure for sale in the area of the village of Topilishki. The total area of the b…
€31,315
Office in Tapiliski, Belarus
Office
Tapiliski, Belarus
Area 1 211 m²
Number of floors 2
€57,886
Commercial in Tapiliski, Belarus
Commercial
Tapiliski, Belarus
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 1
€31,315
Shop with parking in Dembrava, Belarus
Shop with parking
Dembrava, Belarus
Area 762 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a complex building with a large plot of land. Good access roads from the "m6" highw…
€55,988
Shop 1 room with parking, with driveways, with busy place in Shchuchyn, Belarus
Shop 1 room with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale room to buy in. Schuchin. Located in ul. Juventud 6a, near the factory and the lake…
€11,387
