Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Scomyslicki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

10 properties total found
Commercial 4 roomsin Ščomyslica, Belarus
Commercial 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 234,160
Office 4 roomsin Ščomyslica, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 270,185
Restaurant 4 roomsin Ščomyslica, Belarus
Restaurant 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 126 m² Number of floors 1
€ 234,160
Commercialin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
20 189 m² 1 Floor
€ 720,494
Manufacture 3 roomsin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 3 rooms
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 417 m² Number of floors 1
€ 783,537
Sale of heated production facilities. On the territory of 2 non-heated warehouses. Suitable …
Commercialin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 804 m² Number of floors 3
€ 10,807,404
Shopping and warehouse complex s / s Shchomyshtsky, 43, district d. Dvoritskaya Sloboda Tota…
Commercialin Aziarco, Belarus
Commercial
Aziarco, Belarus
120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 18,012
Profitable business for sale ( Catering - visiting restaurant service ) The company speciali…
Commercialin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
677 m² 1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale and nbsp; arched heated warehouse with an area of 676.9 m2 and nbsp; land and nbsp;…
Warehouse 1 roomin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 677 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 888,909
For sale land in private ownership with a heated arched warehouse in the Minsk region.For sa…
Commercial real estatein Malinaŭka, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Malinaŭka, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 420 m²
€ 143,198
For sale Building, Malinovka village, Minsk district, Brest for example, 11 km from MKAD …

Properties features in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir