Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Pliski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture with separate entrance in Akciabrski, Belarus
Manufacture with separate entrance
Akciabrski, Belarus
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale STO, land and building in the property Address: d. Plisa, Kopteva str., D. 30B. Sal…
€56,655
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with parking in Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with surveillance security system, with parking
Pliski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 8 404 m²
€2,08M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir