Commercial real estate in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus

Commercial real estate
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
12 Number of rooms 622 m² Number of floors 2
€ 72,565
Brick capital building with the possibility of choosing the intended purpose: services, boar…
Warehouse in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Warehouse
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
1 269 m²
€ 33,409
Sale. Warehouse Address: gp. Cribs, microdistrict “ Military town ”. Area - 1268.5 m2 The en…
Shop 30 rooms in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Shop 30 rooms
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
30 Number of rooms 2 450 m² 1/3 Floor
Price on request
The building is for sale multifunctional ( administrative-commercial )!   The building …
Commercial 6 rooms in Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
Commercial 6 rooms
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 1 390 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 143,948
One-story detached building in the village of Pleshchenitsa, Logoisky district of the Minsk …
