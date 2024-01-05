Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Warehouse with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 258 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
€572,184
Warehouse with parking, with surveillance security system, with security in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with surveillance security system, with security
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 516 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
€691,199
Warehouse with parking, with security, with driveways in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with security, with driveways
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 563 m²
Sale of premises located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishkovsky s/s, d. Kirshi str. …
€714,086
Warehouse with parking, with internet, with security in Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with internet, with security
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 4 336 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
€1,98M
