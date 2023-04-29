Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Papiarnianski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

8 properties total found
Commercial 7 rooms in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial 7 rooms
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 228 m² Number of floors 3
€ 152,779
Multifunctional building for sale 11 km. from MKAD. !! 武The building is located in the vill…
Commercial in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
860 m² Number of floors 2
€ 377,454
Buildings ( unspecified destination + KPP ) district d. Oak, s / s Papernyansky, 50A / 4 Are…
Manufacture in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 338 m²
€ 601,230
sale Object Status - Production Address: ah. Cherry, 32 ( Minsk district ) Area - 1338.10 m2…
Shop in Siomkava, Belarus
Shop
Siomkava, Belarus
81 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 53,922
For sale a separate store building in ag. Semkovo
Restaurant in Siomkava, Belarus
Restaurant
Siomkava, Belarus
536 m²
Price on request
Administrative building & nbsp; with a built-in cafe in the nearest suburb of Minsk a.g. Sem…
Restaurant in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 315 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,572,725
Manufacture in Visniouka, Belarus
Manufacture
Visniouka, Belarus
1 400 m² 2 Floor
Price on request
For sale production and storage complex with an area of 1400 sq.m. + land for & nbsp; buildi…
Commercial 4 rooms in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial 4 rooms
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 799,843
A complex of residential buildings for ready-made business near the Zaslavsky reservoir is b…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir