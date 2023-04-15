Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Navadvorski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Officein Hatava, Belarus
Office
Hatava, Belarus
316 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 211,645
For sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, an administrative-production commercial private unitary en…
Shopin Hatava, Belarus
Shop
Hatava, Belarus
316 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 211,645
For sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, an administrative-production commercial private unitary en…
Warehousein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 196,335
Sale Industrial storage room + open area + separate building. Low utility payments! The room…
Manufacture 8 roomsin Novy Dvor, Belarus
Manufacture 8 rooms
Novy Dvor, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 290 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 171,117
Cargo service station for sale   We offer for sale a cargo service station with equipme…
Commercial real estatein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
14 Number of rooms 1 268 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
STO + washing of freight and passenger a / t + Office, a fully equipped complex for the repa…
Commercialin Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
316 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 211,645
It is for sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, administratively - production private unitary enterp…

