Commercial real estate in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Commercialin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
608 m² Number of floors 3
€ 260,302
Cottage with national flavor in the Narochansky reserve! The village of Pasynka is located i…
Commercialin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
159 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,280
Commercialin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m²
€ 274,713
For sale agro-stead complex & quot; Forest Manor & quot ;, Abrami ( Naroch ), 82 hectares of…
Restaurant 10 roomsin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 740 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 28,822
BBQ Restaurant right on the shores of Lake Naroch A unique offer. A finished and profitable …
Commercialin Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m² Number of floors 3
€ 62,689
We bring to your attention the wonderful author's project of a multifunctional building in a…

