Commercial real estate in Myadzel District, Belarus

Commercial in Svir, Belarus
Commercial
Svir, Belarus
Area 335 m²
€ 382,423
Commercial in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,698
Commercial real estate in Narach, Belarus
Commercial real estate
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 13
Area 589 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 45,527
Commercial in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
€ 277,712
Commercial in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
€ 277,712
Restaurant 10 rooms in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 10 rooms
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 740 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 29,137
Commercial in Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Naracki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 63,373
