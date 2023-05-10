Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Muchaviecki sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 12 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 9,394
Commercial in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 45,601
