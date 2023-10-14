Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Maladzyechna, Belarus

shops
3
6 properties total found
Shop with parking, with busy place in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, with busy place
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Building for repair and maintenance of cars – 3 boxes with an area of 103.3 sq.m. Address: g…
€189,299
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/9
  The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€147,111
Commercial in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Commercial
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 120 m²
Number of floors 3
The complex of buildings in the city of Molodechno at ul. Youth, 10 Land 0.51 ha On the site…
€141,736
Shop with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with separate entrance in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with air conditioning, with surveillance security system, with separate entrance
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 333 m²
Floor 1
Sale of a retail space. g. Molodechno, st. Pritytsky, d. 14 Area: 332.6 sq.m, of which 158.2…
€241,142
Restaurant with driveways, with Сигнализация in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Restaurant with driveways, with Сигнализация
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 1 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Restaurant complex for sale in a historical location in. Nice job. 1989. pags. Area - 1251.7…
€429,965
Office 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Office 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment for sale in. Well done on Pritytsky Street! In the heart of the city, in a …
€35,196
