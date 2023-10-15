Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Lyepyel

Commercial real estate in Lyepyel, Belarus

4 properties total found
Commercial with driveways, with busy place in Lyepyel, Belarus
Commercial with driveways, with busy place
Lyepyel, Belarus
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
Chuykova 69 magazinzdaniye of shop with the site in Lepel Vitebskoy обл.  Busy place c & nbs…
€47,562
Commercial with parking, with internet, with driveways in Lyepyel, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with internet, with driveways
Lyepyel, Belarus
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
gas station of 150 km M3 (on the right) Aavtozapravochnaya станция  150 km a/d М3 Minsk-V…
€380,500
Commercial with driveways, with busy place, for business in Lyepyel, Belarus
Commercial with driveways, with busy place, for business
Lyepyel, Belarus
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
Cafe- hotel - 148 km a/d М3 Minsk-Vitebsk (right) Area 740 m & sup2;, 3 floors, brick, condi…
€66,587
Commercial with parking, with busy place, for business in Lyepyel, Belarus
Commercial with parking, with busy place, for business
Lyepyel, Belarus
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 2
Ulyanka 65-A gostinitsazdany hotels in the center of Лепель.   and . Natalya. Expert
€66,587
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir