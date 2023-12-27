Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place in Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse with parking, with driveways, with busy place
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 29 515 m²
Sale. The brick factory building. Address: Youth district, railway station. Ponds Area – 295…
€951,350
Mir