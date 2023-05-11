Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Lida

Commercial real estate in Lida, Belarus

11 properties total found
Office in Lida, Belarus
Office
Lida, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 34,657
Shop in Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 54,721
Shop in Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
Area 2 885 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 1,094
Office in Lida, Belarus
Office
Lida, Belarus
Area 1 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 91,202
Commercial in Lida, Belarus
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
Area 207 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 136,803
Shop in Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
Area 499 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 150,483
Shop in Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
Area 6 500 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 730
Shop in Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
Area 2 885 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 456
Commercial in Lida, Belarus
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 53,000
Commercial in Lida, Belarus
Commercial
Lida, Belarus
Area 1 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 63,841
Shop in Lida, Belarus
Shop
Lida, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 54,721
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir