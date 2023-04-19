Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Baranavichy District
  5. Liasnianski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercialin Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m² 3 Floor
€ 348,180
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir