Commercial real estate in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Restaurant with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale Cafe, Silici, Logoysky District, Logoysky e.g., 32 km from MKAD from 3 premises,…
€37,899
Mir