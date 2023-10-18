Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Krasnienski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture with parking, with internet, with driveways
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
For sale building & nbsp; Business & nbsp; with the possibility of re-profiling by reconstru…
€17,025
Shop with parking, with internet, with driveways in Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop with parking, with internet, with driveways
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 322 m²
Floor 1/2
The store building is for sale with the possibility of reprofiling through reconstruction fo…
€17,025
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir