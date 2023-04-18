Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Karelichy, Belarus

3 properties total found
Manufacturein Karelichy, Belarus
Manufacture
Karelichy, Belarus
171 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 31,122
Industrial and storage facilities for sale in the village of Korelichi, Grodno region. 3 bui…
Shop 5 roomsin Karelichy, Belarus
Shop 5 rooms
Karelichy, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 68,652
Sale of the building of the village of Korelichy St. Soviet House 4Navodeniya - shop buildin…
Commercial 6 roomsin Karelichy, Belarus
Commercial 6 rooms
Karelichy, Belarus
6 Number of rooms 200 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 68,652
Sale of the building of the village of Korelichy St. Soviet House 4Navodeniya - shop buildin…
