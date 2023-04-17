Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Kamyanyets

Commercial real estate in Kamyanyets, Belarus

1 property total found
Commercialin Kamyanyets, Belarus
Commercial
Kamyanyets, Belarus
273 m² 1 Floor
€ 91,037
For sale Service Sphere, Kamenets, Brest e.g. 354 km from MKABL area 272.7 m & sup2;, 1st fl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir