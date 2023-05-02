Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Minsk District
  5. Haranski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus

5 properties total found
Restaurant 3 rooms in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Restaurant 3 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 120 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 63,817
Ready-made business, catering, cafe, restaurant, bar for sale. On the busy Minsk-Grodno high…
Manufacture 2 rooms in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture 2 rooms
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 250 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 113,960
Office in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
959 m²
€ 50,142
For sale a construction-ready site near Minsk. The 0.72 hectare section is ideal for buildin…
Commercial in Navasiellie, Belarus
Commercial
Navasiellie, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 96 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 41,846
For sale spacious room with an area of 95.8 & nbsp; sq.m, consisting of isolated rooms! In t…
Commercial in Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
27 m²
€ 4,558
For sale & nbsp; "building" with the possibility of reprofiling through reconstruction for o…
