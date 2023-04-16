Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Dzyarzhynsk

Commercial real estate in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus

7 properties total found
Commercial 2 roomsin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Commercial 2 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 34,227
Commercialin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Commercial
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 153,119
 Joiner workshop with an area of 350 m2. The brick building was built in 1982, reconstr…
Commercialin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Commercial
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
1 305 m²
€ 153,119
Restaurantin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Restaurant
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
801 m² 3/6 Floor
€ 139,608
Commercialin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Commercial
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
3 149 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,531,187
  & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; & nbsp; The current business administration building …
Commercialin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Commercial
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
623 m² Number of floors 1
€ 351,272
Administrative building for sale. The building area is 620 m2, the perimeter is 45 * 12, the…
Office 14 roomsin Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Office 14 rooms
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
14 Number of rooms 286 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 171,133
2 - a fixed administrative building with & nbsp; Excellent repair. Purpose: office building,…
