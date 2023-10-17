Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Chaciezynski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
Office 4 rooms with parking, new building, with internet in Chaciežyna, Belarus
Office 4 rooms with parking, new building, with internet
Chaciežyna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 9 m²
Floor 2/2
Administrative premises for sale! Very creative and boring layout: three entrances – three r…
€71,060
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir