  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Byerazino

Commercial real estate in Byerazino, Belarus

1 property total found
Shop 7 rooms with furniture, with driveways, with busy place in Byerazino, Belarus
Shop 7 rooms with furniture, with driveways, with busy place
Byerazino, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 496 m²
Floor 1/1
A separate building with all the necessary communications is for sale. Located in a busy loc…
€137,507
