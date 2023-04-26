Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Smalyavichy District
  5. Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet

Commercial real estate in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
Office in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 150 m²
€ 252,631
Warehouses, retail space, administrative premises Ozeretsko-Slobodskaya s / s; rn d. Curls, …
Commercial in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 182,182
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Commercial in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Commercial
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 182,182
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Commercial in Pryliepy, Belarus
Commercial
Pryliepy, Belarus
1 100 m² Number of floors 2
Price on request
Manufacture in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
890 m²
€ 728,728
& nbsp; A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district…
Manufacture in Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Manufacture
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
516 m² Number of floors 2
€ 637,637
Production of new food for sale: production base, offices and storage facilities, production…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir