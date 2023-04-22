Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in Asipovichy District, Belarus

Shop 1 room in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Asipovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 62 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 45,059
The shopping pavilion is located on the forecourt of the railway and bus station of. Osipovi…
Shop 1 room in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Asipovichy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,530
Sales of the shopping pavilion. located in the area of FOK "Muscul", the BAM area in. Osipov…
