Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Belarus
  4. Asipovichy

Commercial real estate in Asipovichy, Belarus

3 properties total found
Warehouse 1 room with driveways, with separate entrance, with private sector in Asipovichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room with driveways, with separate entrance, with private sector
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 502 m²
Floor 1/1
A brick warehouse building for sale 100 km from Minsk to. Osipovichi with a total area of 50…
€22,762
Leave a request
Shop 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with internet in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/1
The shopping pavilion is located on the forecourt of the railway and bus station of. Osipovi…
€45,525
Leave a request
Shop 1 room with parking, with internet, with driveways in Asipovichy, Belarus
Shop 1 room with parking, with internet, with driveways
Asipovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/1
Sales of the shopping pavilion. located in the area of FOK "Muscul", the BAM area in. Osipov…
€22,762
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir