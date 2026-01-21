Hotel Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC-88)

Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC-88) — 5★ Hotel Investment in Phnom Penh 🏙✨
Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC-88) is a premium hotel-residential project located in the most prestigious district of Phnom Penh — BKK1.
The development operates under the international brand Wyndham Garden, part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (95 countries, 9000+ hotels), ensuring high service standards and investor confidence.
📅 Completion: Q3 2026
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📍 Location — BKK1 (Prime District)
Located on Street 322 in the heart of the city:
🏛 embassies & government offices
🏦 financial institutions
🍽 top restaurants & cafés
🛍 AEON Mall
🏙 Independence Monument
This is the highest rental demand area in Phnom Penh.
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🏡 Project Overview
• 46 floors
• 459 units
• unit types: studios, 1BR, 2BR, up to 4BR residences
Concept: 5★ hotel living + investment property.
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🌴 5★ Facilities
🍽 4 themed restaurants
🧖 SPA & wellness
🏋️ fitness center
🏊 infinity pool
🍸 sky bar
🌿 gardens & lounge areas
🎉 function room
🍷 wine lounge
A true lifestyle ecosystem with hotel-level services.
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🤖 Smart Living (DOWHAT System)
Each unit features smart control:
📱 climate, lighting, security
🧹 housekeeping services
🍽 room service
🤖 robot delivery
Controlled via in-room tablet — full hotel integration.
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🛎 24/7 Services
✔ room service
✔ cleaning
✔ taxi & concierge
✔ maintenance
Living experience: like a 5★ hotel in your own property.
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🏗 Finishes & Quality
Premium brands:
• Franke
• Duravit
• Hansgrohe
• Axent
• Aquatiz
Features:
✨ marble tiles
✨ Low-E glazing
✨ smart toilets
✨ fully furnished (Wyndham standard)
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💰 Pricing & Discounts
• starting from $125,000
• discounts: 10% – 15%
• up to 18% for full payment
Custom deals available.
📈 Guaranteed Rental Return (GRR)
✔ 6% for 10 years
✔ 7% for 5 years
✔ 8% for 3 years
Official Wyndham-backed contracts.
💳 Payment Plans
Option 1 (−10%):
• 30% down payment
• 20% installment (12 months)
• 50% on completion
Option 2 (−15%):
• 50% down payment
• 40% installment
• 10% on completion
Option 3:
• 100% payment → −18%
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💼 Why This Project
✔ prime BKK1 location
✔ international Wyndham brand
✔ 5★ hotel concept
✔ strong rental demand
✔ guaranteed income options
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Wyndham Garden BKK1 is more than real estate.
It is a premium investment product and luxury lifestyle in Phnom Penh. ✨