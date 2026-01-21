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Hotel Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC-88)

Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$125,000
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ID: 35240
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cambodia
  • State
    Phnom Penh
  • Town
    Khan Daun Penh

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    46

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC-88) — 5★ Hotel Investment in Phnom Penh 🏙✨

Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC-88) is a premium hotel-residential project located in the most prestigious district of Phnom Penh — BKK1.

The development operates under the international brand Wyndham Garden, part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (95 countries, 9000+ hotels), ensuring high service standards and investor confidence.

📅 Completion: Q3 2026

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📍 Location — BKK1 (Prime District)

Located on Street 322 in the heart of the city:

🏛 embassies & government offices
🏦 financial institutions
🍽 top restaurants & cafés
🛍 AEON Mall
🏙 Independence Monument

This is the highest rental demand area in Phnom Penh.

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🏡 Project Overview

46 floors
459 units
• unit types: studios, 1BR, 2BR, up to 4BR residences

Concept: 5★ hotel living + investment property.

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🌴 5★ Facilities

🍽 4 themed restaurants
🧖 SPA & wellness
🏋️ fitness center
🏊 infinity pool
🍸 sky bar
🌿 gardens & lounge areas
🎉 function room
🍷 wine lounge

A true lifestyle ecosystem with hotel-level services.

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🤖 Smart Living (DOWHAT System)

Each unit features smart control:

📱 climate, lighting, security
🧹 housekeeping services
🍽 room service
🤖 robot delivery

Controlled via in-room tablet — full hotel integration.

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🛎 24/7 Services

✔ room service
✔ cleaning
✔ taxi & concierge
✔ maintenance

Living experience: like a 5★ hotel in your own property.

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🏗 Finishes & Quality

Premium brands:

• Franke
• Duravit
• Hansgrohe
• Axent
• Aquatiz

Features:

✨ marble tiles
✨ Low-E glazing
✨ smart toilets
✨ fully furnished (Wyndham standard)

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💰 Pricing & Discounts

• starting from $125,000
• discounts: 10% – 15%
• up to 18% for full payment

Custom deals available.

📈 Guaranteed Rental Return (GRR)

6% for 10 years
7% for 5 years
8% for 3 years

Official Wyndham-backed contracts.

💳 Payment Plans

Option 1 (−10%):
• 30% down payment
• 20% installment (12 months)
• 50% on completion

Option 2 (−15%):
• 50% down payment
• 40% installment
• 10% on completion

Option 3:
• 100% payment → −18%

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💼 Why This Project

✔ prime BKK1 location
✔ international Wyndham brand
✔ 5★ hotel concept
✔ strong rental demand
✔ guaranteed income options

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Wyndham Garden BKK1 is more than real estate.
It is a premium investment product and luxury lifestyle in Phnom Penh. ✨

Location on the map

Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia

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Hotel Wyndham Garden BKK1 (UC-88)
Khan Daun Penh, Cambodia
from
$125,000
VAT
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