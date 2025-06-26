Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mazyr District
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Mazyr District, Belarus

2 properties total found
Commercial property 191 m² in Mazyr, Belarus
Commercial property 191 m²
Mazyr, Belarus
Area 191 m²
Floor 4/4
Administrative insulated room, 8 isolated rooms, good condition, PVC windows, metering devic…
$40,000
Leave a request
Manufacture 459 m² in Rudnya, Belarus
Manufacture 459 m²
Rudnya, Belarus
Area 459 m²
For sale one-storey brick building with the current production of facade and water-dispersio…
$119,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go