Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Yerevan
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Yerevan, Armenia

mansions
27
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story private house is sold, in the city of Yerevan, on the 1st street of the admini…
$510,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yerevan, Armenia

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go