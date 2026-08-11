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Residential properties for sale in Nairi community, Armenia

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
4 bedroom Mansion in Yerevan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale in Mush district, Kotayk marz, Kasakh community, with an…
$240,000
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4 bedroom Mansion in Zoravan, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Zoravan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, 1st street, Kotayk marz, Zoravan community, with an are…
$170,000
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Mansion 2 bedrooms in Proshyan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Proshyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, in Gevorg Chaush highway, Proshyan community, Kotayk ma…
$300,000
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Properties features in Nairi community, Armenia

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