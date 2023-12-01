Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yeghvard region, Armenia

2 properties total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Mrgashen, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Mrgashen, Armenia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 578 m²
Number of floors 3
€357,744
per month
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yeghvard, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yeghvard, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 3
€206,391
per month
Properties features in Yeghvard region, Armenia

