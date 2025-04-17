Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jrvezh community, Armenia

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 bedroom apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 7/9
A 4-room apartment for sale, in the city of Yerevan, in the Mayak district of Nor-Nork admin…
$170,000
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dzoraghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dzoraghbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house is for sale in Dzoraghbyur community, Kotayk marz. The house co…
$182,000
4 bedroom Mansion in Dzoraghbyur, Armenia
4 bedroom Mansion
Dzoraghbyur, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story country house for sale, Kotayk marz, Dzoraghbyur community, Amaranozai street, w…
$237,000
3 bedroom apartment in Yerevan, Armenia
3 bedroom apartment
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: 4-room apartment, city Yerevan, Nor-Nork administrative district, on Bagrevand str…
$165,000
4 bedroom apartment in Jrvej, Armenia
4 bedroom apartment
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/5
5-room apartment for sale, on Kochinyan street, Kotayk marz, Jrvezh community, with an area …
$170,000
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yerevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yerevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house for sale, city of Yerevan, Nor-Nork administrative district, Siro…
$250,000
