Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Residential
  4. Abovyan region

Residential properties for sale in Abovyan region, Armenia

2 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
€330,447
Leave a request
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 500 m²
Floor 3/3
€1,19M
Leave a request

Properties features in Abovyan region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir