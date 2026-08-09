Shops for sale in Northern Albania, Albania

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Stores in Northern Albania, Albania

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сommercial properties
109
restaurants
4
hotels
15
manufacture buildings
3
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1 property total found
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP in Shkodër Municipality, Albania
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP
Shkodër Municipality, Albania
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
AMBIENT BIZNESI PËR SHITJE – EKSKLUZIVITET I B99 GROUP Ofrohet për shitje një ambient biz…
Price on request
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