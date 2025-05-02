Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Himare
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Himare, Albania

studios
4
1 BHK
12
2 BHK
19
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Gjilek, Albania
2 bedroom apartment
Gjilek, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 254 m²
Floor 3
2+1 VILLA IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is des…
$631,044
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Palase, Albania
1 bedroom apartment
Palase, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
1+1 APARTMENT IN GREEN COAST VILLAGE Located on the white coast of Palasa, Green Coast is…
$377,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go