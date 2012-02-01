  1. Realting.com
Agentstvo nedvizhimosti Tvoya Stolica

Belarus, Minsk
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
7 years 9 months
Languages
English, Русский
Website
www.t-s.by/
We are on social networks
About the agency

Founded in 1996, The Your Capital Group is a leader of the real estate market and provides comprehensive services in all its segments. There are more than 250 highly qualified professionals working in our team. Responsibility, honesty, and legal integrity are the main grounds of our work. Constant technology and service development, quality control, and high professionalism of our employees help us to fulfill our work in good faith and be as helpful to our clients as possible. We are always open to cooperation. We guarantee to provide great, high-quality products to our customers; modern technologies, friendly, honest relationships, and new opportunities to our team; European standards to the real estate market; and responsibility and protection to society. We are positive about becoming one of the leaders of the country's new economy.

Services

The Your Capital Group operates in all the real estate market segments and provides a full range of services: purchase and sale, rental, consulting services for residential and commercial real estate. Experience, professionalism, and modern technologies are the guarantees of our success.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 06:10
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Minsk)
Monday
09:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 20:00
Thursday
09:00 - 20:00
Friday
09:00 - 22:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Realting.com
Go