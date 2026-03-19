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White Homes Real Estate D.O.O.

Montenegro,
;
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Working time
Closed now
Our agents in Montenegro
Maja Vuceljic
Maja Vuceljic
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Green Gold Estate
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We have been working in the montenegro real estate market since 2012. We are located in the city of budva.
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Smart Property
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About Us Whether you are looking for a new home, a smart investment, or a reliable partner for your clients, we are here to make the process seamless, transparent and effective. We Know Montenegro and Its Real Estate Market With deep knowledge of Montenegro’s diverse real estate lan…
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Monteonline
Montenegro, Sasovici
Company's year of foundation 2012
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We have been living in Montenegro for more than 13 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible pote…
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