Videli Ltd

Services

What You Receive with VIDELI?

1. Your Personal Broker

A dedicated expert who knows your goals, preferences, and priorities — and works exclusively for you.

2. Tailored Property Offers

We don’t waste your time — you’ll see only properties that genuinely match your needs and lifestyle.

3. Market Insights You Can Trust

Clear, up-to-date information about market trends, forecasts, and real opportunities.

4. Access to Exclusive Listings

Get access to properties that never appear online — direct from developers and private sellers.

5. Full Support, Every Step of the Way

From property search to the notary signing — and even after you receive the keys — we’re with you all the way.

6. Financial Guidance

Our mortgage consultants help define your budget and find the most suitable financing options.

7. Legal Protection for Every Transaction

Our qualified legal team provides:

Review and adjustment of your purchase or lease agreements

Full check of ownership history and property encumbrances

Legal review of the Notary Deed before signing

8. Skilled Negotiation

We negotiate on your behalf — securing the best possible price, payment terms, and contract conditions.

Additional VIDELI Services

1. Property Valuation — determine the rental or sale potential of your property.

2. Property Preparation Advice — how to make your home stand out and sell or rent faster.

3. Rental Management — complete property management after the deal.

4. Trusted Recommendations — for renovation companies, interior designers, and cleaning services.

5. Legal Support — including:

Residency consultations (temporary or permanent)

Property acquisition via company (pros and cons)

Representation with power of attorney for transactions

Company setup for land or plot purchases by foreign citizens

At VIDELI — We’re With You Even After the Deal

Your trust is our greatest asset.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or investing, we’re here to ensure every step is safe, smooth, and successful.