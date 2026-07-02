Videli Ltd

VIDELI - REAL ESTATE AGENCY IN BULGARIA
NEW CONSTRUCTION, HOUSES, GATED COMPLEXES, PLOTS, MANAGEMENT OF INVESTMENT PROPERTY
Your new home starts with the right agent by your side!!!
What You Receive with VIDELI?
1. Your Personal Broker
A dedicated expert who knows your goals, preferences, and priorities — and works exclusively for you.
2. Tailored Property Offers
We don’t waste your time — you’ll see only properties that genuinely match your needs and lifestyle.
3. Market Insights You Can Trust
Clear, up-to-date information about market trends, forecasts, and real opportunities.
4. Access to Exclusive Listings
Get access to properties that never appear online — direct from developers and private sellers.
5. Full Support, Every Step of the Way
From property search to the notary signing — and even after you receive the keys — we’re with you all the way.
6. Financial Guidance
Our mortgage consultants help define your budget and find the most suitable financing options.
7. Legal Protection for Every Transaction
Our qualified legal team provides:
8. Skilled Negotiation
We negotiate on your behalf — securing the best possible price, payment terms, and contract conditions.
Additional VIDELI Services
1. Property Valuation — determine the rental or sale potential of your property.
2. Property Preparation Advice — how to make your home stand out and sell or rent faster.
3. Rental Management — complete property management after the deal.
4. Trusted Recommendations — for renovation companies, interior designers, and cleaning services.
5. Legal Support — including:
At VIDELI — We’re With You Even After the Deal
Your trust is our greatest asset.
Whether you’re buying, selling, or investing, we’re here to ensure every step is safe, smooth, and successful.