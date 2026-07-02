  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Videli Ltd

Videli Ltd

Bulgaria, Sofia
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2024
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 7 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Български, Українська, עִברִית
Website
Website
www.videliv.com
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

VIDELI - REAL ESTATE AGENCY IN BULGARIA

NEW CONSTRUCTION, HOUSES, GATED COMPLEXES, PLOTS, MANAGEMENT OF INVESTMENT PROPERTY

Your new home starts with the right agent by your side!!!

Services

What You Receive with VIDELI?

1. Your Personal Broker
A dedicated expert who knows your goals, preferences, and priorities — and works exclusively for you.

2. Tailored Property Offers
We don’t waste your time — you’ll see only properties that genuinely match your needs and lifestyle.

3. Market Insights You Can Trust
Clear, up-to-date information about market trends, forecasts, and real opportunities.

4. Access to Exclusive Listings
Get access to properties that never appear online — direct from developers and private sellers.

5. Full Support, Every Step of the Way
From property search to the notary signing — and even after you receive the keys — we’re with you all the way.

6. Financial Guidance
Our mortgage consultants help define your budget and find the most suitable financing options.

7. Legal Protection for Every Transaction
Our qualified legal team provides:

  • Review and adjustment of your purchase or lease agreements
  • Full check of ownership history and property encumbrances
  • Legal review of the Notary Deed before signing

8. Skilled Negotiation
We negotiate on your behalf — securing the best possible price, payment terms, and contract conditions.

 

Additional VIDELI Services

1. Property Valuation — determine the rental or sale potential of your property.

2. Property Preparation Advice — how to make your home stand out and sell or rent faster.

3. Rental Management — complete property management after the deal.

4. Trusted Recommendations — for renovation companies, interior designers, and cleaning services.

5. Legal Support — including:

  • Residency consultations (temporary or permanent)
  • Property acquisition via company (pros and cons)
  • Representation with power of attorney for transactions
  • Company setup for land or plot purchases by foreign citizens

 

At VIDELI — We’re With You Even After the Deal

Your trust is our greatest asset.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or investing, we’re here to ensure every step is safe, smooth, and successful.

Our agents in Bulgaria
Diana Nikolova
Diana Nikolova
Agencies nearby
Avrora Plus
Bulgaria, Burgas
Company's year of foundation 2002
Residential property 19 Сommercial properties 1 Lands 7
AURORA PLUS agency is a member of the NREA (Bulgarian Association of real estate agencies) which has been working on the Bulgarian real estate market for more than 15 years. Sale and rent of urban and resort housing, houses, land plots for development, and business real estate. Associate mem…
Leave a request
DRIYM VIZhN NEDVIZhIMI IMOTI
Bulgaria, Sofia City
Residential property 7
DREAM VISION BULGARIA Ltd. was founded in 2011. The company offers real estate services mainly in the area of Sofia. Our agency relies on a narrow range of motivated and well-trained brokers with many years of experience. Our reputation of respected professionals among customers and colleagu…
Leave a request
PRO Silver
CARE ESTATE BG
Bulgaria, Pomorie
Company's year of foundation 2018
Residential property 2
Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за недвижими имоти повече от пет години.  Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална сигурност и сп…
Leave a request
Dream Home
Bulgaria, Varna
Residential property 632
The company Dream Home was founded more than 10 years ago in the city of Varna, Bulgaria. Today, we are the largest dynamically developing company in the sector.   Our main advantages: Considerable experience; Professionalism and established reputation;   Large database of real estate …
Leave a request
BESTAY PROPERTY LTD
Bulgaria, Sofia-City
Company's year of foundation 2004
Residential property 17 Сommercial properties 11 Lands 1
Bestay Property — a real estate agency which supports people to find or sell their home, land or other property in Sofia and all over Bulgaria. We assist companies to achieve success, by acquiring or sell housing investment, office, hotel, shop, restaurant or other property. We created th…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go