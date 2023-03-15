  1. Realting.com
Montenegro, Bulevar Revolucije G10, 85000 Bar, Montenegro (Черногория)
TRADEGORIA
Real estate agency
2016
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski
tradegoria.com
We are on social networks
Company description

The company Tradegoria offers for sale land, residential and commercial property for investment, business, permanent residence and seasonal recreation. We provide clients with reliable and detailed information on all categories of real estate, legal support of the transaction from «a» to «z» and comprehensive personal support after the purchase of the object.

Cooperation with the company Tradegoria is a guarantee of a reliable and profitable transaction. Among our competitive advantages:

  • Many years of practical experience in the country’s market;
  • Impeccable reputation in the professional community and among customers;
  • We work without intermediaries - allows our customers to buy cheap property in Montenegro;
  • High professionalism of employees: realtors, lawyers, translators;
  • Thorough knowledge of the legislation of Montenegro, features of registration and registration of real estate, as well as its "pitfalls";
  • Constant monitoring of the availability of discounts on all types of real estate and promptly informing our clients about them;
  • Assistance in the selection of real estate with analysis of the positive and negative aspects of the object, infrastructure, location, etc.;
  • Availability of a special personal customer support program, including after-sales service in arrangement and adaptation in a new country (you will be able to independently control the process at all stages of the transaction).

Montenegro has become the main address of the world, because it is the most beautiful place on Earth, where you can live comfortably and spend your holidays, where you can and should buy property, either for rent or for profitable resale in the future. Today Montenegro is an economically prosperous and politically stable region with a warm climate and amazing nature. It is the best choice for adherents of the European lifestyle, for those who appreciate style, brightness and individuality in this life.

Have you any questions about buying or selling real estate in Montenegro? You can get a comprehensive answer from our managers.

Services
  • Sale of real estate;
  • Housing rental;
  • Support real estate transaction;
  • Legal support;
  • After-sale maintenance.
Our agents in Montenegro
Alina Artemeva
Alina Artemeva
2 295 properties
Svetlana Zamotina
Svetlana Zamotina
Agencies nearby
EA PROPERTIES
333 properties
EA Properties is a real estate agency that operates on the whole territory of Montenegro with the main focus on touristic regions of the country. Working with us, the client gets a proper presentation during selection and full assistance during the acquisition process. Our advice is supported by a decade-long experience in real estate business and clear intention to provide excellent service to our client. Situated in Budva and in the Podgorica, we are offering customized tours for our clients that will help them feel and choose a home in the Mediterranean fabric of life and/or invest successfully in one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in Europe today. We are the real estate agent with hundreds of satisfied clients from all over the world. If you look for a trustworthy and knowledgable realtor in Montenegro, you are on the right address. Ivan Barada is the owner and managing director of the company. Besides native Montenegrin language, Ivan is fluent in English and Russian and has vast experience in the property market of Montenegro.
Westhill Property D.O.O
638 properties

WestHill Real Estate Agency offers real estate for sale and rents in European countries: Spain, Cyprus, Montenegro. We entered the European real estate market many years ago and since then we have successfully been helping our clients obtain their dream home. Dealing with trusted developers and agents only, WestHill can guarantee the quality of its services. By virtue of continuous work, our database of objects is constantly updating with new offers as they arrive. Whatever you are looking for, whether it is a short vacation with children in one of the best resorts or buying a house by the sea, we are always here to help. Being acquainted with all the details of buying and selling in European countries, our agents can not only find the right property for you with the right location that meets all your needs but also give you useful recommendations and support in any arising question. We have an individual approach to every client, striving to make the process of purchasing real estate comfortable and easy for you. Our agents will kindly meet you at the airport and show a specially selected property that matches all your criteria.

A place In Montenegro
303 properties

A place In Montenegro offers comprehensive and professional services in the field of real estate sales and marketing, market research and project consulting.

Our unique position is that we have participated in real sales in Montenegro over the past twelve years, gives us an unprecedented advantage in the market - by providing up-to-date consulting information in real time to our esteemed customers.

Our experienced multilingual team has a proven and permanent track record, which includes more than 500 successful transactions to date. We commit ourselves to do everything possible to provide customers with exceptional real estate services.

For larger projects, we work with customers to develop and implement an individual marketing strategy with a full range of services, using our relationship with traditional and new media - combining the smartest ideas for selling real estate. Over the years, members of our team have provided services to almost all major investors already in Montenegro, the government and the banking sector.

Status Complex
5 properties
«STATUS» residential complex is a quiet paradise with the necessary infrastructure for sale and pleasant living, which is located on the coastal line of the Adriatic Sea.
ADRIATIC SEA EXPERT
1 property
We offer our customers the whole range of services connected with the transaction of a property.
