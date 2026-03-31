  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ThaliaAres Realty

ThaliaAres Realty

Greece, Municipality of Chania
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
Working time
Closed now
Our agents in Greece
Varvara Kozyraki
Varvara Kozyraki
Agencies nearby
Erasmosgroup
Greece, Municipality of Athens
Residential property 184 Сommercial properties 3
ERASMOS Group is Real Estate, Yachting, Insurance and Finance brokers established in 2009, providing the following services: Purchases, Sales and Leases of all kind of Properties, Yachting & Sailing Brokers - Sales & Churters, Real Estate Expertise, Renovation and Real Estate Man…
Leave a request
Alpha Ermis
Greece, Macedonia and Thrace
Residential property 6 Сommercial properties 1
Do you want to buy or rent an apartment in Thessaloniki? Find a house or villa by the sea? Rent out or sell real estate in Greece? The real estate agency "Alpha ERMIS" in Thessaloniki provides a wide range of real estate services in Greece. Our experts will advise you on any issues rel…
Leave a request
AXIA REAL ESTATE
Greece, Municipality of Alimos
Residential property 180 Сommercial properties 37 Long-term rental 168 Lands 90
The company AΧIA REAL ESTATE has offices in 3 major cities of our country. In ATHENS 53 Solonos, THESSALONIKI Vassileos Heraklion 53 and KAVALA Pavlou Mela 12. AXIA REAL ESTATE company is based on three very simple and solid principles: 25 years of experience, transparency and teamwork. T…
Leave a request
ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE
Greece, Municipality of Nafplio
Residential property 32 Сommercial properties 5 Lands 5
The real estate agency ARGOLIDA REAL ESTATE is located in the Prefectures of Argolida, Arcadia, Corinth as well as in other areas of the Peloponnese offering high quality services to meet perfectly the modern requirements of the estate market. We have a large number of properties of all t…
Leave a request
Skouras Real Estate
Greece, Nafplio
Company's year of foundation 2007
Residential property 12
Skouras Real Estate is a dynamic and technologically advanced real estate company. It operates across all coastal areas of the Peloponnese region, such as Argolis, Messinia, Corinthia, Laconia, Ilia, Achaia, and Arcadia, specializing in urban and holiday properties. Founded in 2007 as a f…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go