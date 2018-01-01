  1. Realting.com
Tesseris Monte

Bar, Jovana Tomaševiča
Tesseris Monte
Write to us
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2020
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Crnogorski
Website
tesseris-monte.com
Company description

Welcome to the real estate world in beautiful Montenegro! We are a team of professionals that has been helping people realize their dreams of acquiring real estate on this magical coast for over 8 years.

Have you ever thought about having your own house by the sea or an apartment with stunning mountain views? Maybe your dream is a bay villa with its own beach and a yacht pier? And the most interesting thing is all in Europe and at an affordable price!

We will help you make your dream a reality. We know all the intricacies of the real estate market in Montenegro and offer a wide selection of facilities for life, leisure and investment. We have solutions for everyone, even if you have a limited budget.

And we offer a full range of services to make the process of acquiring real estate as convenient as possible for you. We will help you collect all the necessary documents for obtaining VNZH, find temporary housing while you wait for the completion of the transaction, and we advise you free of charge on all issues related to obtaining VNZH and adaptation in Montenegro.

Our team will accompany you at every stage of the transaction, providing you with a complete package of documents on the right of ownership and remaining your reliable partners even after the transaction. We work directly with property owners, so you don’t have to contact intermediaries in your country.

If you are looking for real estate in Montenegro, then you have found the perfect place! Contact us today and we will help you find the real estate of your dreams in Montenegro.

Our agents in Montenegro
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
105 properties
