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Seraf Properties DOO

Kalimanj, Tivat
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Our agents in Montenegro
Seren Sohtorik
Seren Sohtorik
6 properties
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