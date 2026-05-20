Seraf Properties DOO

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We save time and money for clients by investing in real estate in Montenegro
Our company has been in the real estate market since 2013.
We work under direct Contracts with Developers who are the owners of the land they build up, timely paying all payments and taxes, having official bui…
Smart & Rich Real Estate Agency in Montenegro will help you choose the best property on the market, regardless of whether you want to invest in real estate in order to generate income or save money, or for your own residence. In any case, you will need a conscientious consultant who knows al…
Our company was founded in 1996 and it is engaged in tourism business, trade and real estate business. In 2002 a new company was opened - "DUKI KOMERC DOO", that included real estate agency "KAMIN", specified for mediation in sale and purchase of real estate in the Montenegrin coast all away…