United Arab Emirates, Dubai
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
5 months
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Website
rcst.agency
About the agency

An International Real Estate Agency with Unmatched Experience and Reputation

We are an international real estate agency with extensive experience in Europe’s residential property market. Our history includes numerous successful projects in residential real estate and development, enabling us to combine deep expertise with a high level of professionalism. In 2024, we confidently entered the Dubai market to offer our clients unique opportunities in one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly growing regions.

Dubai is synonymous with luxury, potential, and exceptional opportunities. We specialize in luxury apartments, penthouses, townhouses and villas from leading global developers, meticulously selected to meet the needs of the most discerning clients. Our agency helps not only to acquire the property of your dreams but also to make a profitable investment in the future.

Why Choose Us:

• Expertise: Our team has in-depth knowledge of the Dubai real estate market, understanding its specifics, trends, and opportunities. We know where to find the perfect property for you—whether it’s an investment or a home.

• Personalized Approach: Every client is unique to us. We carefully study your needs, preferences, and financial goals to provide the most suitable solutions.

• Years of Experience: We’ve earned the trust of our clients through successful operations in international real estate markets. Our completed projects and satisfied customers affirm our reputation as a reliable partner.

• Investment Appeal: We offer meticulously selected projects with high growth and profitability potential, laying the foundation for your stable financial future.

Services

Our agency offers a comprehensive approach to real estate, ensuring comfort and confidence at every stage of the process. Our goal is to make the process of buying or investing as simple, transparent, and beneficial as possible for you.

Property Selection: We carefully analyze your preferences and requirements to offer the best options—from luxurious apartments and spacious houses to exclusive penthouses and villas with panoramic views.

Luxury Property Sales: We know how to effectively present your property to attract potential buyers and close successful deals.

Investment Consulting: We provide complete market analysis and help you select projects with high growth and profitability potential.

Asset Management: We assist not only in acquiring property but also in managing it efficiently to maximize returns.

Legal Support: Our team handles all legal aspects of transactions, including due diligence, document preparation, and compliance with legal norms.

Mortgage and Visa Assistance: We simplify the process of obtaining a mortgage and visas by offering full support in collaboration with banks and migration authorities.

We don’t just sell properties—we create solutions that meet and exceed your expectations. Contact us to learn more about our services and take the first step toward your dream.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 15:15
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Dubai)
Monday
10:00 - 00:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 00:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 00:00
Thursday
10:00 - 00:00
Friday
10:00 - 00:00
Saturday
10:00 - 00:00
Sunday
10:00 - 00:00
Our agents in United Arab Emirates
Dmitriy Tovancev
Dmitriy Tovancev
5 properties
Vitaliy Rudnev
Vitaliy Rudnev
56 properties
Artur Labutin
Artur Labutin
5 properties
