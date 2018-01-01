Company description

Property Finders Montenegro: We are a team professional expats with a passion for property and design located in the beautiful Herceg Novi, Montenegro.

We offer our clients a personalised and bespoke real estate experience that focuses on helping them find the perfect property for their needs.

The team have been working hard to ensure that our clients receive the highest quality properties and service and that their real estate needs are met and exceeded.

Our passion lies in new construction but we have a love for all real estate and we list all properties we feel are great quality, great opportunity or great potential.

Although we are still learning Montenegrin/Serbian we are more than happy to communicate with you over the phone, email, viber, or whats app.

We love Montenegro and its people and feel very privileged to call her our home.

Whether you have fallen in love with one of our listings, or have more specific requirements get in touch. Our team of property scouts love hunting to find you that perfect home.

We understand the market and we understand the legalities around Montenegrin real estate. We are here to help you and protect your interests. In a relatively unregulated real estate market we will be you guide and we will help you every step of the way.

Get in touch now and let us help you find your dream home in Montenegro.

We work on a commission basis and paid by the seller and not the buyer. All you need to do is dream about your new home in Montenegro and we will take care of the rest.