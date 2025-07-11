  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Luxury World For You

Luxury World For You

France,
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
1 year 8 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.luxuryworld-foryou.com
About the agency

The ultimate luxury Marketplace: Real Estaite, Cars, Yachts, Horses, Art Collection,Lifestyle, Rentals, Crypto Shopping.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 13:08
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Paris)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents abroad
Irina Larroque
Irina Larroque
14 properties
Agencies nearby
ESPRIT IMMOBILIER
France, Boulogne Billancourt
Leave a request
Service Azur
France, Metropolitan France
Company's year of foundation 2004
Residential property 198 Сommercial property 4 Long-term rental 263 Lands 1
The Group ServiceAzur The Service Azur Group founded in 2003, includes a few businesses: Property ServiceAzur Real Estate agency with the license to sell and rent property in France, seasonal rentals, property management, Yacht ServiceAzur company for yacht brokerage and charter rentals a…
Leave a request
Apriori Invest
France, Metropolitan France
Residential property 19 Сommercial property 1
Apriori Invest is a French real estate agency, a member of The French Federation of Real Estate Buyer Agents — the oldest association of specialists in the field. Our company adheres to the following policy: we work directly with the seller and sell the objects in accordance with the French…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go