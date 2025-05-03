Prestige Group Apart s.r.o.

PRESTIGE GROUP is primarily people. The main priority of which is to help our customers.
It is important for us that we are recommended to our friends and relatives. To do this, we are extremely honest with our customers and adhere to high quality standards of our work.
Your home is our concern.
Our team consists of nine professionals in the Czech real estate market. Thanks to the team’s experience, we provide the best services in the field of rental, sale, management and financing. Our portfolio has over 50 apartments in management and more than 120 satisfied customers every year.
We are proud to have changed the perception of real estate services and you should no longer be afraid of deceit, negligence and problems with tenants.
We always inform you about all the changes and attract new technologies and methods of sales. Thanks to the high-quality presentations of objects and the large volume of servers, we get the largest number of candidates.
Rent
Property inspection for evaluation and consultation
Preparing the property for rent
Checking tenant solvency, income verification
Professional property photoshoot, video, 3D tour
Multilingual property description
Advertising the property on 5 platforms
Legal documentation preparation by a lawyer
Selecting tenants based on your preferences
Facilitating negotiations between owner and tenant
Management of utility payments
Tenant management throughout the rental period
Sale
Property inspection and meeting with our consultant
Real estate valuation
Developing a sales strategy
Collecting all necessary documentation for property sale
Developing an advertising strategy
Professional presentation, photography, video viewing, 3D tour
Conducting viewings
Handling negotiations with the buyer
Consultations with lawyer, mortgage broker, and accountant
Preparing documentation for the property sale
Legal support and escrow account handling by lawyer (bank)
Filing and submission of all necessary documents to the real estate cadastre
Property handover
Transferring utility accounts to the new owner
Property Management
Selection and management of tenants
Provision of repairs and cleaning services
Resolution of any housing-related issues
Check-in and check-out processes
Communication with housing community management
Management and recalculation of utility payments
Ensuring property security
Financing
Consultation with a financial broker
Meeting with the financial broker
Collection of necessary financing documents
Submission of documents to banks
Securing the best possible conditions from banks
Mortgage processing