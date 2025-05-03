  1. Realting.com
Prestige Group Apart s.r.o.

Czechia, Capital City of Prague
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
2 years 2 months
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Français
Website
prestigegroup.cz
About the agency

PRESTIGE GROUP is primarily people. The main priority of which is to help our customers. 
It is important for us that we are recommended to our friends and relatives. To do this, we are extremely honest with our customers and adhere to high quality standards of our work.

Your home is our concern.

Our team consists of nine professionals in the Czech real estate market. Thanks to the team’s experience, we provide the best services in the field of rental, sale, management and financing. Our portfolio has over 50 apartments in management and more than 120 satisfied customers every year.

We are proud to have changed the perception of real estate services and you should no longer be afraid of deceit, negligence and problems with tenants.

We always inform you about all the changes and attract new technologies and methods of sales. Thanks to the high-quality presentations of objects and the large volume of servers, we get the largest number of candidates.

Services

Rent

  • Property inspection for evaluation and consultation

  • Preparing the property for rent

  • Checking tenant solvency, income verification

  • Property evaluation and consultation for rental preparation

  • Professional property photoshoot, video, 3D tour

  • Multilingual property description

  • Advertising the property on 5 platforms

  • Legal documentation preparation by a lawyer

  • Selecting tenants based on your preferences

  • Facilitating negotiations between owner and tenant

  • Management of utility payments

  • Tenant management throughout the rental period

  • Selection of tenants according to your preferences

Sale

  • Property inspection and meeting with our consultant

  • Real estate valuation

  • Developing a sales strategy

  • Collecting all necessary documentation for property sale

  • Developing an advertising strategy

  • Professional presentation, photography, video viewing, 3D tour

  • Conducting viewings

  • Handling negotiations with the buyer

  • Consultations with lawyer, mortgage broker, and accountant

  • Preparing documentation for the property sale

  • Legal support and escrow account handling by lawyer (bank)

  • Filing and submission of all necessary documents to the real estate cadastre

  • Property handover

  • Transferring utility accounts to the new owner

Property Management

  • Selection and management of tenants

  • Provision of repairs and cleaning services

  • Resolution of any housing-related issues

  • Check-in and check-out processes

  • Communication with housing community management

  • Management and recalculation of utility payments

  • Ensuring property security

Financing

  • Consultation with a financial broker

  • Meeting with the financial broker

  • Collection of necessary financing documents

  • Submission of documents to banks

  • Securing the best possible conditions from banks

  • Mortgage processing

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:14
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Prague)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Czechia
Vladislav Glinskiy
Vladislav Glinskiy
3 properties
Show contacts
