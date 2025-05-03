Prestige Group Apart s.r.o.

About the agency

PRESTIGE GROUP is primarily people. The main priority of which is to help our customers.

It is important for us that we are recommended to our friends and relatives. To do this, we are extremely honest with our customers and adhere to high quality standards of our work.



Your home is our concern.



Our team consists of nine professionals in the Czech real estate market. Thanks to the team’s experience, we provide the best services in the field of rental, sale, management and financing. Our portfolio has over 50 apartments in management and more than 120 satisfied customers every year.



We are proud to have changed the perception of real estate services and you should no longer be afraid of deceit, negligence and problems with tenants.



We always inform you about all the changes and attract new technologies and methods of sales. Thanks to the high-quality presentations of objects and the large volume of servers, we get the largest number of candidates.