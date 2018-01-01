  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. MyAntalya Real Estate

MyAntalya Real Estate

Antalya, Turkiye
;
MyAntalya Real Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Website
myantalya.ru
We are on social networks
Company description

MyAntalya Real Estate Agency provides everyone who calls us:

BIG ELECTION OF INTRODUCTION

Thanks to the large selection of relevant offers of residential and commercial real estate, you have the opportunity with us to choose the best apartment or home of your dreams. If you wish, you can request a selection of objects and we will gladly fulfill your desire.

HOPE AND PROTECTION

The company guarantees transparency and cleanliness of the transaction. We always protect the rights of the client, work only with proven developers, legally correctly draw up all the documents, prescribe all the conditions and obligations of each party in the contract.

QUALITY SERVICE SERVICES

At each stage, starting from the first contact with our manager, you get complete personal information and answers to all your questions. Thanks to many years of experience, a clear work system has been established. You can easily, quickly and comfortably move in and with the manager solve all everyday issues. And most importantly, we become your support in any situation, you have the opportunity to contact us for a consultation. We are always with you.

BEST PRICES

We provide an opportunity to make a deal on favorable terms for you: interest-free installment, price discounts and the opportunity to agree on payment individually. With us you will save your resources and time.

Agencies nearby
Extra Property
5 properties

We are a real estate consultancy in Turkey offering quintessential investment and property management services to Turkish and foreign investors. With a deep understanding of the interplays between capital appreciation, asset valuation, and the ever changing market trends, we provide bulletproof investment strategies coupled with factual insights into the Turkish real estate industry. 

When it comes to buying, selling or managing assets, we are not confined by traditional investment boundaries and are constantly seeking innovative solutions to serve our clients. We have an attractive portfolio of 300+ residential and commercial property listings, enabling buyers to navigate through an array of projects planned by leading builders and developers across Turkey.

Coldwell Banker Karia
1 property

A franchise of Coldwell Banker Of Turkey, hire and For Sale property and Commercial property of 

Akarkom Real Estate International
22 properties

We are a leading company in real estate in Turkey we have an experienced international team that speaks more than 9 languages. Our team of advisors will help you to find the proper property in Turkey according to your needs and desires.

Park estate
356 properties
PARK ESTATE Agency is a part of the KOSTA GROUP companies that has been working in the real estate market in Turkey for more than 5 years being one of the leading agencies in Mahmutlar. Our specialists are a team of professionals who are always ready to provide advice on renting, selling, or purchasing real estate. All our work and each service, in particular, is carried out in strict compliance with moral and ethical norms and rules, and the legislation of Turkey. Buying an apartment or villa abroad is a very serious step. We always put ourselves in the shoes of our client who contacts us and provide our services with the highest quality. There are several reasons why customers turn to PАRK ЕSTATE: — Our experts are highly qualified and have extensive experience in real estate transactions; — We provide our clients with a wide choice of real estate objects; — We guarantee the comprehensiveness and accuracy of information about each object posted on our website or selected for you individually. — We help clients purchase property at a favorable price from the developer; — Our partnership with sellers and landlords of properties is a guarantee of the best discount for buyers and tenants. — We take an individual approach to each client and support each transaction at all stages. In addition to real estate services (we fall into the information on services), the KOSTA GROUP provides services in the following areas: • Home Service I, • Home Service II.
Inhouseglobal
8 properties

Inhouse Global is a real estate consulting company whose professional team of experts provides foreigners with various real estate investment services. The experts give a comprehensive support throughout the whole process of a transaction. Our team is multilingual: we speak Turkish, English, Russian, Arabic, Persian and French. The stuff of our offices in 6 different houses work with clients from all over the world.

Realting.com
Go