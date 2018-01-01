Company description

MyAntalya Real Estate Agency provides everyone who calls us:

BIG ELECTION OF INTRODUCTION

Thanks to the large selection of relevant offers of residential and commercial real estate, you have the opportunity with us to choose the best apartment or home of your dreams. If you wish, you can request a selection of objects and we will gladly fulfill your desire.

HOPE AND PROTECTION

The company guarantees transparency and cleanliness of the transaction. We always protect the rights of the client, work only with proven developers, legally correctly draw up all the documents, prescribe all the conditions and obligations of each party in the contract.

QUALITY SERVICE SERVICES

At each stage, starting from the first contact with our manager, you get complete personal information and answers to all your questions. Thanks to many years of experience, a clear work system has been established. You can easily, quickly and comfortably move in and with the manager solve all everyday issues. And most importantly, we become your support in any situation, you have the opportunity to contact us for a consultation. We are always with you.

BEST PRICES

We provide an opportunity to make a deal on favorable terms for you: interest-free installment, price discounts and the opportunity to agree on payment individually. With us you will save your resources and time.