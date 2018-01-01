  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. MonteHomes

MonteHomes

Arhitekte Milana Popovića 7
;
MonteHomes
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2023
Languages
Languages
English, Español, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Website
Website
montehomes.me
Company description

MonteHomes Real Estate Properties Agents in Montenegro offers a wide range of exquisite properties in Montenegro (Crna Gora), including houses, apartments, villas, residences, lots, and hotels, available for both rent and sale.

Services

With locations spanning Podgorica, Budva, Kotor, Tivat, and Herceg Novi, we provide a diverse selection of real estate options to suit various preferences. Whether you're looking for a new home, an investment property, or a vacation rental, MonteHomes has it all. Explore our website to find your dream property in Montenegro today!

Our agents in Montenegro
Viktor H.
Viktor H.
Agencies nearby
ADRIATIC SEA EXPERT
1 property
We offer our customers the whole range of services connected with the transaction of a property.
myCG Real Estate
4 properties

Your personal assistant in Montenegro. Sale and rental of real estate, investment and consulting services.

Green Gold Estate
1 property

We have been working in the montenegro real estate market since 2012. We are located in the city of budva.

Monteonline
135 properties
We have been living in Montenegro for more than 6 years. Not just living I would say, but enjoying every single day spent in this amazing and unique country, which is extremely diverse and multifaceted. The country which is very kind, cozy, home-like and at the same time has incredible potential. Our company offers to build a home of your dreams — your paradise, a place where you can run away not worrying about anything. In addition, Montenegro offers a favorable investment climate - here you can have a stable income and an increase in your capital. Our knowledge, experience, skills and expertise will give you comfort, a sense of reliability and stability.
TRADEGORIA
2 242 properties

The company Tradegoria offers for sale land, residential and commercial property for investment, business, permanent residence and seasonal recreation. We provide clients with reliable and detailed information on all categories of real estate, legal support of the transaction from «a» to «z» and comprehensive personal support after the purchase of the object.

Cooperation with the company Tradegoria is a guarantee of a reliable and profitable transaction. Among our competitive advantages:

Many years of practical experience in the country’s market; Impeccable reputation in the professional community and among customers; We work without intermediaries - allows our customers to buy cheap property in Montenegro; High professionalism of employees: realtors, lawyers, translators; Thorough knowledge of the legislation of Montenegro, features of registration and registration of real estate, as well as its "pitfalls"; Constant monitoring of the availability of discounts on all types of real estate and promptly informing our clients about them; Assistance in the selection of real estate with analysis of the positive and negative aspects of the object, infrastructure, location, etc.; Availability of a special personal customer support program, including after-sales service in arrangement and adaptation in a new country (you will be able to independently control the process at all stages of the transaction).

Montenegro has become the main address of the world, because it is the most beautiful place on Earth, where you can live comfortably and spend your holidays, where you can and should buy property, either for rent or for profitable resale in the future. Today Montenegro is an economically prosperous and politically stable region with a warm climate and amazing nature. It is the best choice for adherents of the European lifestyle, for those who appreciate style, brightness and individuality in this life.

Have you any questions about buying or selling real estate in Montenegro? You can get a comprehensive answer from our managers.

Realting.com
Go