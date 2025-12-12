INTERNATIONAL Real Estates

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Welcome to Universal Property Group– a team of motivated real estate professionals with profound experience in the Bulgarian property market!
Our knowledge and experience dates back to 2006 and we strive to maintain an impeccable reputation throughout the years.
We specialize in proper…
The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers.
Our mission: to satisfy any of our cl…
Real estate agency Ginу Dom deals with mediation between sellers and buyers of real estate.
We also deal with construction and finishing repair work.
We also mediate in larger investment projects.
We offer a variety of properties in the Burgas area - for example in the resorts of Su…
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
A real estate agency of new generation.
We use cutting-edge expensive technologies:
3D virtual reality;
HD photo quality;
accurate architectural surveys and sketches of rooms;
implementation of social media for reaching more customers;
free legal, architectural and accounting …
AURORA PLUS agency is a member of the NREA (Bulgarian Association of real estate agencies) which has been working on the Bulgarian real estate market for more than 15 years. Sale and rent of urban and resort housing, houses, land plots for development, and business real estate. Associate mem…