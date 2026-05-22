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Halkidiki Properties Real Estate

Greece, Central Macedonia
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2007
On the platform
On the platform
2 years
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
www.halkidikiproperties.com/en
Working time
Open now
About the agency

Halkidiki Properties, the largest real estate database in Halkidiki, is the leader in the property market. Find properties in Halkidiki here! With the largest real estate database in Halkidiki, combined with the extensive experience and knowledge of our staff, Halkidiki Properties manages to meet the desires of every client. Through unique property promotion and the implementation of innovative artificial intelligence technologies in every process, we achieve the fastest and most accurate matching of buyer-property. Regarding investment opportunities, our specialized department has successfully undertaken and completed significant and numerous projects, making our company the most reliable for investors.

Our agents in Greece
Halkidiki Properties
Halkidiki Properties
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Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Dionisiou
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Based in Chalkidiki, Dionisiou is a company engaged in the purchase of land plots and the construction of real estate for its subsequent sale. In addition to selling its own objects, the company offers apartments for sale from other developers in Chalkidiki. We have been working on the real …
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