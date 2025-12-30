  1. Realting.com
Blackoak

Portugal,
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
1 month
Languages
English, Portugues
Website
www.blackoak.pt
Working time
Open now
About the agency

Blackoak is a commercial real estate brokerage company based in Portugal , headquartered in Lisbon.

Blackoak focus primarily on residential developments and the dynamic hospitality sector, but also in industrial & logistics developments.
The company  consistently leverage and deepen its expertise in identifying and securing investment opportunities for private investors and family offices.

Services

Blackoak services span a wide spectrum of options, encompassing greenfield projects as well as value-add investments, catering to a diverse range of investment preferences and strategies. 

- Brokerage Services 

- Real Estate consulting 

- Valuation 

- Financial Analysis 

- Club Deal management & Structure 

Our agents abroad
Paulo Sardinheiro
