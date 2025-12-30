Blackoak is a commercial real estate brokerage company based in Portugal , headquartered in Lisbon.
Blackoak focus primarily on residential developments and the dynamic hospitality sector, but also in industrial & logistics developments.
The company consistently leverage and deepen its expertise in identifying and securing investment opportunities for private investors and family offices.
Blackoak services span a wide spectrum of options, encompassing greenfield projects as well as value-add investments, catering to a diverse range of investment preferences and strategies.
- Brokerage Services
- Real Estate consulting
- Valuation
- Financial Analysis
- Club Deal management & Structure